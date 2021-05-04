People moves: PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Mayur Resources, National Gaming Control Board, Oil Search, National Executive Council

by

A new president for the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, a new head for Mayur Resources’ lime and cement business, Oil Search welcomes a Director, the National Gaming Control Board adds to its board, and a new Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response.

Richard Kassman is the new President of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum. He takes over from Gerea Aopi. Prior to becoming President, Kassman served as Vice-President of the Chamber for three years.

***

Lime industry executive Bruno Wauters has joined the board of Mayur Resources lime and cement business, Mayur Industrial, which is responsible for its Central Cement and Lime project.

***

Clemence Kanau has been appointed Chairman for the National Gaming Control Board. The other other Board members elected are: Pastor Charles Lapa, Beatrice Mahuru, Everlyn Pukari, Michael Huanong, Lin and Milo Timini. All were elected for a period of three years.

***

As it was foreshadowed in February, Oil Search has appointed Michael Utsler as director of the Company. His appointment took effect after the close of Oil Search’s annual general meeting last Friday.

***

The National Executive Council has appointed Dr Daoni Esorom as Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response. He takes over from Dr Paison Dakulala, who passed away in March.