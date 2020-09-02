People moves: Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, Femili PNG, Nasfund, Oceania Customs Organisation

by

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee welcomes a Marketing and Events Coordinator, Femili PNG announces its Inaugural Patron,the National Superannuation Fund gets two Papua New Guinean stars for the role of Joint Chief Investment Officer and the Oceania Customs Organisation gets a new Enforcement Officer.

Sangiawi (Sangi) Singut has joined the PNG Olympic Committee as Marketing and Events Coordinator.

***

John Ma’o Kali, High Commissioner to Australia for Papua New Guinea, has been announced as the inaugural patron of Femili PNG, an NGO that provides services to survivors of sexual and family violence.

***

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has welcomed Judah Waffi and Fiona Nelson to the role of Joint Chief Investment Officer.

***

The Oceania Customs Organisation has appointed former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Manager Audit Compliance, Mohammed Ajaz, as Enforcement Advisor.