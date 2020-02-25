People moves: Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Credit Corp, Harmony Gold, Australian High Commission, Parliament, Fiji High Commission

by

New MD for Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Credit Corporation creates a new role, new executives at Harmony Gold, new Australian and Fijian High Commissioners, and one of PNG’s permanent parliamentary committees gets a new chair.

Isikeli Taureka has been announced as the Managing Director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings, the holding company for PNG’s state-owned enterprises.

***

Karen Mathers has been appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), a newly-created role, at Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited. Mathers joins Credit Corp from Recovery Consulting Services.

***

There are three executive appointments at Harmony Gold SE Asia.

Kepas Wali has been appointed Executive General Manager, Stakeholder Relations and Corporate Affairs PNG. Gary Davies has been appointed Executive General Manager Operations at Hidden Valley. Bernard Kavanamur has been appointed General Manager, Resource Development and Corporate Affairs.

***

Jonathan Philp has been named as the next Australian High Commissioner to PNG, replacing Bruce Davis.

***

Governor General Sir Bob Dadae has welcomed Jioji Konusi Konrote as High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to PNG.

***

PNG’s Parliament has appointed Peter Ipatas, Enga Governor, as Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Laws and Acts and Subordinate Legislations. Ipatas takes over from Allan Marat.