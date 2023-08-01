Home  »  News  »  People moves: People’s Micro Bank, Kina Bank

People moves: People’s Micro Bank, Kina Bank

1 Aug 2023 by Leave a Comment

A new Chairman for People’s Micro Bank and a new head of comms at Kina Bank.

Sir Robin Fleming has been appointed Chairman of People’s Micro Bank.

***

Mackhenly Kaiok has been appointed Head of Communications at Kina Bank.

