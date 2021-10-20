People moves: PNG Air

A new Chief Commercial Officer joins PNG Air.
Simon C. Pitt has been announced as the new Chief Commercial Officer at PNG Air. Pitt takes over from Nancy Nakikus, who was appointed Acting Chief Commercial Officer in May this year.
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 17 October, 2021
Source: Bank of PNG
