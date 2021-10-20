Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: PNG Air
People moves: PNG Air

20 Oct 2021

A new Chief Commercial Officer joins PNG Air.

Simon C. Pitt has been announced as the new Chief Commercial Officer at PNG Air. Pitt takes over from Nancy Nakikus, who was appointed Acting Chief Commercial Officer in May this year.

