People moves: PNG Air, National and Supreme Court, Mayur

PNG Air appoints two key positions, the National and Supreme Court welcome five new judges and Mayur Resources Limited announces changes to its board.

Anthony Pereira, Chief Executive and Acting Chief Financial Officer of PNG Air, resigned last week. The airline’s board has appointed Stanley Stevens as Acting CEO and Nisaal Jai as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

John Kaumi, Sinclair Gora, Vegil Narakobi, John Numapo and Paulus Doa have been announced as the new five judges joining the court bench at the National and Supreme Court.

Mayur Resources‘s Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Frank Terranova, has assumed the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board after Rob Neale announced his retirement as Chairman after five years of service.