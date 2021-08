by

The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum announces historic appointment and other moves.

Anthony Smare has become the first unaffiliated President of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum. After finalising the Porgera Framework Agreement in May, Smare ended his association with Barrick Niugini Ltd.

Richard Kassman has been announced as Senior Vice-President and Leon Buskens as Vice-President of the Chamber.