People moves: PNG Ports, Credit Corporation PNG, Mayur Resources, Kacific

Rodney Begley had been appointed as Acting CEO for PNG Ports. He succeeds Fego Kiniafa, who recently passed away.

The board of Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited has announced the appointment of Albert Mellam as Chairman of the board. He takes over from Richard Sinamoi.

Benjamin Szeto Yu Hwe has been elected as Mayur Resources‘ new Singapore Resident Director. He takes over from Wee Choo Peng, who recently announced his resignation.

Ivan Fong has joined Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) as Managing Director of the Pacific. Fong served previously in Telecom Fiji Limited, Vodafone PNG and Pacific Islands Telecommunication Association, amongst others. He will be based in Fiji.