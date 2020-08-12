Home  »  News  »  People moves: PNG Power, Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, Pacific Legal Network
People moves: PNG Power, Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, Pacific Legal Network

12 Aug 2020 by Leave a Comment

PNG Power welcomes a new Managing Director, the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal announces a new member and Pacific Legal Network expands in Papua New Guinea.

Flagon B Bekker will join PNG Power in September as its new Managing Director.

***

Sir Salamo Injia has been appointed as member of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal for a four year term.

***

Pacific Legal Network announced it has expanded its coverage in Papua New Guinea with the addition of John Peter Munnull Lawyers as an affiliate law firm to the group.

