People moves: PNG Power, Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, Pacific Legal Network

PNG Power welcomes a new Managing Director, the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal announces a new member and Pacific Legal Network expands in Papua New Guinea.

Flagon B Bekker will join PNG Power in September as its new Managing Director.

Sir Salamo Injia has been appointed as member of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal for a four year term.

Pacific Legal Network announced it has expanded its coverage in Papua New Guinea with the addition of John Peter Munnull Lawyers as an affiliate law firm to the group.