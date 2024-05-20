People moves: PNG Institute of Directors, PNG Ports Ltd, City Pharmacy Ltd, Ashurst, BSP and more

New CEOs for PNG Institute of Directors and PNG Ports Ltd, key changes at City Pharmacy Ltd, a new board member for BSP and a new partner at Ashurst.
Megan Taureka-Andrew has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors (PNGID).
Neil Papenfus has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of PNG Ports Limited.
Navin Raju has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of City Pharmacy Limited (CPL), effective 24 June. Meanwhile, Mohanraj Natarajan has been appointed CPL’s General Manager Finance and Company Secretary.
Ashurst has appointed Tureia Sample as the new Projects and Corporate Partner in their Port Moresby office.
Stephen Charles Beach has joined the board of BSP Financial Group.
