People moves: Solomon Airlines

1 Sep 2022 by 1 Comment

Senior executive rejoins Solomon Airlines.

Solomon Airlines has welcomed back Gus Kraus as CEO of the company. He takes over from Breet Gebers.

  1. Regina says
    1 Sep 2022 at 10:56 am

    Congratulations! Gus Kraus.

