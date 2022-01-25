People moves: SP Brewery, OTML

by

South Pacific Brewery (SP Brewery) appoints new Manager for its Lae plant and the Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) Board loses a member.

SP Brewery has promoted Stella Ikasa to Brewery Manager (Lae). Ikasa has been with SP Brewery since 2005 and most recently held the role of Packing Manager in Port Moresby. She’s become the first woman to hold this role.

***

Former Mining Minister James Byron Chan submitted his resignation to Ok Tedi Mining Limited and is stepping down from the OTML Board and the OTML Board’s Audit and Risk Committee. Chan is expected to contest the National Elections in June.