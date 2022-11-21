Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: St Barbara
People moves: St Barbara

21 Nov 2022

Change of leadership at St Barbara.

Simberi mine operator, St Barbara Limited, has announced Dan Lougher as new Managing Director and CEO effective 28 November. He takes over from Craig Jetson.

