Steamships announced new HR General Manager and Nambawan Super welcomes board member.

Steamships has promoted Seini Fisi’ihoi to the role of General Manager Human Resource. She joined the company in 2017 as Learning and Development Manager.

Philip Samar has been appointed as Nambawan Super‘s newest Independent Trustee Director. Samar has over 20 years’ experience serving several boards and working in the private and public sectors.