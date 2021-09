by

Super Value Stores welcomes new Chief Executive Officer and the 2023 Pacific Games appoint new boss.

Sandy Omar, formerly General Manager, has been appointed CEO of Super Value Stores Ltd.

Peter Stewart, who was CEO of the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby, has been announced as CEO of the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, the Solomon Islands. He replaces Shalom Akao Waita.