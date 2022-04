by

Telstra announces new CEO and BSP Financial Group Limited gets new Director.

Vicky Brady, Telstra‘s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as its new CEO. She’ll take over from Andrew Penn on 1 September 2022.

***

BSP Financial Group has announced the retirement of Ernest Gangloff as a director of the company. Patricia Taureka-Seruvatu has now joined BSP’s board as a director.