People moves: United Nations, Kanda International

Solomon Kantha has been appointed as Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (UN Migration Agency in Fiji). He was formerly Chief Migration Officer and political science lecturer at the University of PNG.
PNG’s Kanda International is now part of the international insurance broking network, Brokerslink.
