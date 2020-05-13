People moves: Westpac, Nambawan Super, Kumul Telikom, Capital Insurance

by

Nambawan Super elects a new Chairman, Westpac announces a Chief Executive, Specialist Business, Chairman of Kumul Telikom Holdings resigns, and CEO confirmed at Capital Insurance.

Reg Monagi has been elected as new Chairman of Nambawan Super’s Board of Directors. Monagi takes over from Anthony Smare, who has finished his six-year term as Chair.

***

Jason Yetton has been announced as the head of a new specialist division at Westpac, which will include Westpac Pacific. Yetton will commence the Chief Executive, Specialist Businesses, role on 18 May.

***

Johan Volkerink, Chairman of the Board at Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited (KTHL), has handed in his resignation to Minister for State Enterprises Sasindran Muthuvel.

***

David Lee has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Capital Insurance Group. He had previously been acting in the role.