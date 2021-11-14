People moves: Geopacific Resources, FX Business Centre PNG, Newcrest Mining

by

Changes at Geopacific Resources, a new General Manager at FX Business Centre and Newcrest appoints Chief Financial Officer.

Geopacific Resources Chairman Ian Clyne will temporarily assume an executive role to assist the CEO. Also at Geopacific, Paull Morton has accepted the appointment as Construction Manager, following the departure of Luc Vets.

***

Avinesh Krishna, an experienced sales professional who has worked with technology companies in Fiji and PNG, has been appointed as the General Manager of FX Business Centre PNG.

***

Newcrest Mining has welcomed Sherry Duhe as Chief Financial Officer. Duhe takes over from Gerard Bond, who will leave the company after 10 years in the role in early 2022.