PNG 100 CEO Survey breakfasts in Lae and Port Moresby [Photo gallery]

by

The results of the 2024 PNG 100 CEO Survey were presented to members of the Port Moresby and Lae chambers of commerce at separate business breakfasts last week. Here we feature some photos from both events.

The meetings, which also served to launch the 2024 edition of the Business Advantage PNG annual magazine, featured presentations from Westpac’s Senior Economist Justin Smirk and Business Advantage International’s Publishing Director, Andrew Wilkins.

Our photographers were there to capture both events.

Lae (Lae Yacht Club, 18 March 2024)











Port Moresby (Stanley Hotel, 20 March 2024)



















































Photography: Godfreeman Kaptigau © Copyright Business Advantage International