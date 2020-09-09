‘PNG Now’: a new magazine for Papua New Guinea launches

by

This week sees the launch of PNG Now, a bold new lifestyle magazine for Papua New Guinea.

PNG Now is designed to celebrate the best of PNG and help readers discover it too, through reviews, guides, articles and tips.

It is also a showcase for exceptional storytelling from PNG’s best writers and photographers.

PNG Now is free and is being distributed extensively through cafés, hotels and other social hubs from this week.

The magazine can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram, where readers will find articles and spectacular images from the magazine, as well as the full digital edition.

First features

The launch issue of the magazine includes special features on PNG’s young entrepreneurs, its talented painters, Port Moresby’s popular markets, the Black Cat Track, the PNG Barramundis cricket team, and Port Moresby’s Nature Park.

'This magazine is something completely new for PNG'

As well as stories on fashion, trends, places to visit and things to do, the launch issue includes exclusive interviews with some of PNG’s high achievers, including rugby league’s Justin Olam, singer Alyson Joyce (whose face appears on the cover), political advisor Dulciana Somare-Brash, Ok Tedi Mining’s CEO Musje Werror and PNG’s High Commissioner to London, Winnie Kiap.

Partnership

PNG Now is published by Business Advantage International (publisher of this website), in partnership with Papua New Guinea’s major free-to-air broadcaster, EMTV.

‘This magazine is something completely new for PNG, and our partnership with EMTV will focus on building it into a multimedia brand and developing content together,’ said Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director at Business Advantage International.

‘We’re excited to explore the opportunities this exciting new lifestyle brand could offer both to our audiences and advertisers,’ said EMTV’s CEO, Sheena Hughes.

The launch issue of PNG Now is available now.