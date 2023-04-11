Rangeview Plaza: a new family experience in Papua New Guinea

by

The K320 million Rangeview Plaza, which opened in the heart of Waigani in mid-2022, is rapidly earning a reputation as the destination where more locals want to meet, shop and dine safely.

With 30-plus diverse stores spread over three levels, Rangeview Plaza has something for every shopper. The anchor tenant, Rangeview Grocer, is a four-star supermarket offering a wide range of goods at competitive prices.

In addition to comprising an international food court, five restaurants, a medical clinic and a world-class hair salon, the plaza also boasts 88 fully leased apartments, equipped with pool, gym and 24-hour security.

Included within the array of high-quality specialty shops is an Air Niugini booking outlet on level one, Fone Haus, and a men’s clothing store offering free alterations.

Free kids entertainment: A first for PNG

The ground-breaking opening of a free children’s two-carriage train, along with train driver is expected to drive foot traffic to the plaza. It does continuous circles on level one every afternoon and on weekends.

The train rides are complemented with a children’s playground on level two – the first of its kind in PNG – where parents can leave their little ones under supervised care while they’re shopping.

‘What’s also adding to the plaza’s reputation as a safe and family-friendly destination is the 24-hour security, proximity to nearby public transport and plenty (270) of undercover car parking for shoppers,’ says the plaza’s General Manager Mike Taylor.

‘If you’ve never been to the plaza and currently shop elsewhere, why not come in and have a look?’ suggests Taylor. ‘If you’ve got young children, you can put them into the fully supervised playground while meeting with friends over lunch or coffee and do some shopping afterwards.’

PNG-owned and operated

Another first for Rangeview Plaza is its unique status as an exclusively PNG-owned retail and commercial hub for local residents to enjoy.

The country’s largest super fund, Nambawan Super Ltd, which has 210,000-plus members throughout the PNG, owns the lion’s share (56.72 per cent) of Rangeview Plaza.

The other shareholders include the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) and Lamana Development Limited, which own 12.76 per cent and 30.52 per cent respectively.

While Papua New Guineans benefit from the ongoing success of the country’s most exciting premier retail destination through their super, Rangeview has also created over 500-plus jobs for locals through the plaza’s various retail outlets and property management arm.