Ready for business: Papua New Guinea’s Ihu Special Economic Zone approved

The National Executive Council has given the nod to Papua New Guinea’s first special economic zone, in Gulf Province. Project Director Peter KenGemar tells Business Advantage PNG about how it could boost local jobs and investment.
Bringing in international investment including Foreign Direct investment into development of the industrial zones
The ISEZ, it is hoped, will stimulate foreign investment in PNG in areas like manufacturing and exports, and resource processing like marine and forestry. There is also a particular focus on petrochemicals downstream processing, with interest from around the world.
- the establishment of Ihu Special Economic Zone and ISEZ Development Company
- ISEZ Development Office to engage in discussions and negotiations with project development partners
- the Critical Capital Infrastructure Projects (CCIP) program for ISEZ
- Site Preparations and Management Budget of K105 million for the next five years during the development phase of the project
Watch KenGemar’s presentation on ISEZ and Gulf Province at last year’s Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference.
