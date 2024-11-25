Restaurant Review: Alibi Bar & Grill, Port Moresby

by

Robert Hamilton-Jones heads to the incredibly popular Alibi Bar & Grill in Port Moresby.

I knew the food was going to be good at Alibi before I even ate there. How? Because so many people had told me so. Since opening in 2020, the hip Harbourside bar and grill has gained a formidable reputation around town. What surprised me, however, was how good the entire experience was.

It’s famous for its steaks and, helpfully, various cuts of meats are neatly displayed in a chilled cabinet so you can pick exactly what you want. You then choose two sides, ranging from chips to steamed vegetables (recommended), and one sauce.

I opted for the 250-gram eye fillet (K115) with peppercorn sauce and, as I tasted it, made a mental note that all those glowing word-of-mouth reviews were indeed accurate.

Steaks aside, the menu has a wide variety of other dishes including burgers, seafood and pasta, including some vegetarian options. I must confess that when I saw they had SP Export on tap I didn’t bother looking at the drinks list.

With its superb waterside location and cool-but-classy ambience, Alibi has everything going for it, but the service was what really stood out for me – friendly, informed and efficient.

WHERE:

Harbourside, Port Moresby Story continues after advertisment... PHONE:

7320 7777 EMAIL:

alibipng@gmail.com Facebook and Instagram: AlibiPNG OPEN:

Daily, from 11am. STYLE:

Bar and grill. PRICE:

Main courses from K40, steaks from K105

(includes two sides) OUR FAVOURITE DISH:

Eye fillet with peppercorn sauce. IN A PHRASE:

Great experience all round.

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the October-December 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.