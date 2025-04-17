Restaurant Review: KuroHaus, Port Moresby

by

Robert Hamilton-Jones checks out Port Moresby’s newest Japanese eatery.

Have you been to KuroHaus yet? There are lots of reasons for checking out Port Moresby’s new Japanese eatery, which opened to much fanfare in the middle of last year.

The first one is position. It’s one of the main attractions of the iconic new Harbourside development (think Yolo!, RM Williams and, of course, the Marriott Hotel). Linked by a covered walkway to the established Harbourside waterside precinct, it offers plenty of secure parking.

Another reason is authenticity. It is hard to imagine a more Japanese restaurant in Papua New Guinea than this, from the stylish traditional fit-out (including wooden fittings and private booths) to sake (rice wine) and beers imported from the mother country.

There is also a separate takeaway window (Sushi Supreme) displaying a wide array of sushi ready for purchase, perfect for an office lunch.

But what of the food? The menu (presented on an iPad, no less) offers a full range of Japanese specialities, from donburi (rice dishes) to teppanyaki and noodles.

The mixed sashimi was good but that’s nothing new in PNG, which boasts some of the world’s best tuna.

I particularly enjoyed the spicy salmon rolls and my go-to Japanese dish, chicken katsu (breaded cutlet) curry with rice.

Japanese curry has a distinct and complex flavour (but is not too hot) and a thick, stew-like texture. Though we didn’t think to order any, the salads looked very appetising as they were whisked from the kitchen to neighbouring tables.

Finally, I was surprised how reasonably priced the food was, given the prestigious location.

WHERE:

Harbourside South, Port Moresby

PHONE:

7282 3687

ONLINE:

https://lweeats.com/dining/kurohaus-japanese-restaurant

OPEN:

Lunch 12–3pm, dinner 5.30-9pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

STYLE:

Japanese

PRICE:

Maki rolls PGK15–35, most mains PGK35–45.

OUR FAVOURITE DISH:

Chicken katsu curry.

IN A WORD:

authentic

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the February-April 2025 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.