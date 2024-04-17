Restaurant review: Lucky Lucky, Port Moresby

by

Port Moresby’s flourishing dining scene now features a Thai restaurant – and it’s a good ’un.

Lucky Lucky launched in late 2023 in the smart Nambawan Plaza development (it’s right below the Port Terrace Restaurant), offering town and harbour views and a balcony for alfresco dining.

It promises “authentic modern Thai made from fresh local PNG ingredients”, and it does not disappoint.

The food is of international standard and the menu ranges from Thai staples such as green curry, fish cakes and chicken basil stir-fry (also perfect for takeaway) to some eye-catching signature dishes that belong in the fine dining category.

I tried one at each end of the spectrum.

The pad Thai noodle dish was certainly authentic and the portion generous. Meanwhile, the crying tiger beef (charcoal grilled pepper beef sirloin with crushed chilli, tamarind sauce and lemon) provided an interesting and excellent twist on Thai food. I was just sorry I couldn’t get anyone to share the sashimi reef fish with ponzu, lime, chilli and coconut – next time!

Lucky Lucky is about more than just food though. As the latest project from the Mojo Food Co (Mojo Social, The Edge Cafe), it is no surprise that the ambience is informal but classy, and the service efficient.

It is hard to put your finger on just what makes a great all-round venue but there’s no doubt this is the perfect place to unwind.

WHERE: Nambawan Super Plaza, Level B1, McGregor Street, Port Moresby.

PHONE: +675 7995 5264

WEB: mojofood.co

OPEN: Lunch Monday to Friday 11am to 2pm; dinner daily 5pm to 11pm.

STYLE: Informal but classy Thai.

PRICE: Main courses from PGK32 to PGK120.

OUR FAVOURITE DISH: Crying tiger beef

IN A PHRASE: The perfect place to unwind.

This article was first published in the April–June 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.