Review: Ang’s Restaurant, Port Moresby

Tucked away in an industrial block in the Port Moresby suburb of Gordons, we find amazing value in the ‘no-frills’ Ang’s Restaurant.

“We’re reviewing you for Paradise magazine,” I told the manager of Ang’s Restaurant as I paid the bill. He looked surprised and a bit worried:

“Oh, did you like your food?”

To be fair, Ang’s is not the kind of place we usually review in Paradise. It’s a casual Chinese eatery, hidden away in an industrial block opposite Brian Bell’s Gordons Plaza shopping centre.

But after going there twice recently – at the suggestion of people familiar with the local restaurant scene – I decided it deserved our attention.

The signature dish is the roast duck, widely considered the best in Port Moresby. But as it was lunchtime I opted for a lighter Hainanese chicken rice.

Despite its Chinese origins, this poached chicken dish, served with condiments, is actually the national dish of Singapore.

This version was spot on, a generous portion with a chilli dipping sauce on the side. My fellow diner, an Ang’s regular, swears by the clay hotpot (featuring noodles and roast pork). Though noodles are a big focus, including in soups, the wide menu also features rice dishes (such as nasi lemak), curries and seafood.

It’s not hard to see why Ang’s is usually packed. The service is quick, it’s terrific value and, yes, as I reassured them at the cash register, “the food was great.”

Where: Section 52, Lot 55, Gordon (opposite Gordons Plaza)

Phone: 323 0863

Website: N/A, Facebook page

Open: 7am to 2pm daily

Style: No-frills Chinese

Price: Mains from K30

Our Favourite Dish: Roast duck or pork.

In a phrase: Amazing value

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the July-September 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.