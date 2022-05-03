Review: Bootless Bay Restaurant at Loloata Island Resort

by

Port Moresby’s very own island retreat serves up an authentic Indian feast.

I had last visited Loloata Island Resort 15 years earlier, and the contrast could not have been starker. On my original visit, the place was all about the world-class diving – the island is surrounded by no less than 29 separate dive sites – but the facilities were basic and somewhat tired.

In 2019, it was transformed into a luxury island resort with its natural assets complemented by tasteful accommodation (including waterfront suites and over-water villas), three conference rooms and great food.

The resort’s main all-day restaurant, the Bootless Bay, is in the elegant main resort building. This is not just open plan, but also open air to make the most of the island setting. The atmosphere is relaxed and informal, but also calm and comfortable.

Head chef John Gomes was born in India, so it is no surprise there is an enticing ‘Indian and Tandoor’ section on the menu. We decided to share the tandoori chicken tikka and the butter chicken.

Though the latter was specifically recommended, I was a bit hesitant as this dish can often be sweet and bland. Here, on the contrary, it had a rich, fresh flavour deriving from a subtle blend of spices, and just a touch of heat.

Cooked in an authentic Indian clay pot tandoor, the chicken tikka was succulent and as good as I’ve had.

Vegetarians are also well catered for with the mixed veg curry and the yellow dal tadka. The rest of the menu is wide ranging, from pizzas and burgers to salads and tacos, while incorporating local ingredients like barramundi, seafood and fresh vegetables.

Given everything Loloata has going for it, the food did not need to be quite this good, so I was even more impressed that it was.

What you need to know …

Tel. 710 88000

Online loloataislandresort.com

Open Daily. Breakfast: 7–10am. Lunch: 12–2:30. Dinner: 6–10pm.

Style Relaxed open-plan resort setting. The menu is wide-ranging but the Indian dishes are the star of the show.

Go-to-dish Butter chicken

BYO No

Prices Indian dishes K49–69; pizza K55; burgers K65; baos K39; soft-shell tacos K40; desserts K39.