Review: Crowne Plaza Residences, Port Moresby

The Crowne Plaza Residences are in the Port Moresby CBD, a 20-minute drive from Jacksons International Airport. They’re located at Touaguba Hill and have a panoramic view of Fairfax Harbour.

The place

The Residences is ideal for business travellers. The comfortable executive-style apartments are modern and have an open design.

Conference rooms are available, as well as a lounge with expresso machine and fast wi-fi.

Rooms

Most apartments have panoramic harbour views from private balconies with sun lounges. All have a master bedroom and are serviced every second day for long stays and daily for short stays. They are equipped with basic kitchen utensils, bathroom towels and toiletries, and bedroom linen.

Each apartment has its own laundry area with a washing machine and cupboard space for storage. There are two TV sets – one in the master bedroom and the other in the living room – with 99 channels to choose from.

Food and drink

Adjacent to the hotel, the Port Terrace Restaurant & Bar provides a collection of modern spaces with harbour views, for eating, drinking and co-working. The restaurant’s menu has an international flavour, but prioritises local produce to support the local community and to promote sustainable food practices. Two recommendations from the menu are the coconut and ginger red emperor fillet and the chicken fettucine.

What guests like

“Service is great and all staff very courteous. Internet is very fast.” – TripAdvisor

“The wi-fi worked well, and I was able to easily work from the hotel in between meetings. The hotel is close to everything – just a short walk to Revenue Haus and Deloitte Haus.” – TripAdvisor

Who stays?

Mostly business travellers, some staying 12 months or more.

How big?

54 fully serviced two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Cost

From PGK850 a night for short term.

Check in

2pm

Check out

10am

Highlights

The rooftop outdoor lounge on level nine overlooks Fairfax Harbour and has a barbecue facility.

Near by

Stroll along the Era Kone beachfront or swim in the turquoise waters. On the other side of the harbour, explore

the growing food and entertainment precinct at Harbourside.

Contacts

Tel + 675-308-3100, see ihg.com

This review was first published in the July-October issue of Paradise the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.