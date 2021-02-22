Review: Deli KC at Port Moresby’s Airways Hotel

by

Deli KC has become a high point in the Port Moresby’s dining landscape, a favourite meeting place for coffee, light snacks and Italian classics. PNG Now’s Editor Robert Upe tells you why.

Lately, there’s been quite a buzz about Deli KC, the casual eatery located poolside at Airways Hotel.

It has become a high point in the city’s dining landscape, a favourite meeting place for coffee, light snacks and Italian classics that is equally popular with locals, business executives and tourists.

Deli KC is named after Sir Kostas Constantino, the chairman of Airways Hotel. It was his idea to start it in 2003.

The deli underwent a recent renovation (the old Vespa room is gone and is now bakery and pasty room) and it’s now brighter, bigger and more modern.

The revamped menu retains old favourites such as the beef lasagne and the pasta with meatballs.

But there’s also a good selection of dishes ranging from appetiser-size bruschetta and minestrone to larger dishes of chicken parmigiana and scallop risotto.

There’s a variety of interesting sandwiches and pizzas, too, including the impressive Pizza Royale with Scottish smoked salmon, lobster, pepperoni, anchovies, caviar and gold flakes (K65).

Vegetarian pasta and risotto are made on request.

The deli provides a showcase of PNG food and produce, including coffee, honey, homemade cakes, bread, cookies, pastries and pasta, as well as fresh fish and local lobster.

Be sure to look out for buffet specials. The regular seafood, salad and pasta buffet (K35) is very popular for lunch.

Hotel guests can access the deli via a secure lift and walkway. If you’re not staying at the hotel, drive to George Street for the easiest access.

This article was first publish is the September 2020 issue of PNG Now.