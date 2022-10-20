Six questions for Vele Rupa, General Manager–Corporate Affairs, Steamships

by

Vele Rupa was recently appointed as the new General Manager–Corporate Affairs at Steamships. He chatted with Business Advantage PNG about his new role, the opportunities he sees in the market and what lies ahead for the company.

Business Advantage PNG (BAPNG) What were you doing before joining Steamships?

Vele Rupa (VR): I joined Steamships about three months ago. Before that I had done some work for the Department of Treasury. My last role was with the Mineral Resources Development Company managing the equity and participation of landowners in mining and petroleum projects such as PNG LNG. I managed the landowners’ interest and, at the same time, their equity and participation in those [resources] projects. That’s my background: mining and petroleum.

BAPNG: What attracted you to join Steamships?

VR: Steamships is a household brand. It’s one of the oldest companies in the country – everyone grew up around Steamships because you either had a family member who was part of the Steamships group or knew someone who interacted with the company.

When the opportunity came up, I said to myself, ‘Why don’t I have a go at this? Something new, something interesting; you’re never get too old to learn and to grow.’

It’s an excellent opportunity, and having conversations with the leadership team at Steamship made me confident that my addition was right. It’s been great.

‘Steamships’ focus, and one of the reasons why I joined the company, is having Papua New Guineans in roles that make a difference.’

BAPNG: The last two years have been challenging for all industries because of COVID, where is Steamships now?

VR: No one planned for COVID and everybody went through this trial-and-error phase of living with this situation.

Story continues after advertisment...

As an organisation, you have to be open and embrace the challenges that are in front of you. If you’re proactive and pragmatic about where you want the organisation to go, then definitely you will adjust to any situation.

Steamships was part of this global experience, but I think its focus was: ‘What do we get out of this? Can we get better? Yes, we can.’

We have a new way of doing business that allows us to stay relevant, especially in PNG. Staying relevant and being proactive is very important [in this market].

BAPNG: What are Steamships strategies to stay relevant?

VP: Steamships’ focus, and one of the reasons why I joined the company, is having Papua New Guineans in roles that make a difference.

This has lifted the profile of the company too. Because of what has happened over the last two years, Steamships has given a couple of young promising managers opportunities for growth.

BAPNG: You got experience with landowner groups. What does this mean for Steamships?

VP: We’d like to partner with our landowner companies in the resource space and give them an opportunity to be part of that value capture, if I can put it that way.

I think our focus, at least in the next couple of years, is partnering with other PNG businesses and a bit more focus on our landowner groups.

BAPNG: You’ve only been in the role for a few months, but what opportunities do you see in the market?

VR: Opportunities are everywhere. Steamships has been not only a household name but an organisation that is ready to invest back into the country. It made a conscious choice about 105 years ago to go to PNG and establish a trading post and that focus remains: investing back into the PNG economy.

For us, not only as Steamships, but broadly as part of the business community, we’ve got these large, big resource projects coming on board and with them come growth opportunities; for us this is also an opportunity to invest back into the country and our workforce.