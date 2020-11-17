by

Papua New Guinea’s business community now has a new tool for doing business in the country: a user-friendly new online business directory. This month sees the launch of PNG1000.com, a sister site to PNG’s top-ranked online business magazine, businessadvantagepng.com.

As its name suggests, PNG1000.com features around 1,000 of the top companies operating in PNG. As well as providing a quick search function, the directory also divides companies into 20 sector categories to help users easily find the business or service they need.

The directory has been optimised for internet search engines to ensure featured companies appear high in Google searches. It will also benefit from the high volume of traffic to businessadvantagepng.com, which now attracts more than 275,000 individual readers annually, mostly of whom are in PNG, and has experienced a 50 per cent growth in readership in 2020.

‘Whether you’re looking to source legal or consulting services, or sourcing services for a mining operation or construction project, PNG1000.com is designed to be the one resource you’ll need.’

‘Finding a reputable and established supplier is a challenge for any business and we’ve created this directory to address this,’ said Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director of Business Advantage International, creator of the new site.

‘We’ve been deliberatively selective in which businesses we’ve included but we’ve also ensured there is a range of different suppliers. Whether you’re looking to source legal or consulting services, or sourcing services for a mining operation or construction project, PNG1000.com is designed to be the one resource you’ll need.’

While a basic listing in the directory is free for all eligible companies, they also have the opportunity to promote their business and stand out from the crowd. For a modest annual fee, they can add a company profile, logo and full contact details (including social media links).

