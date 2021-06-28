‘Thousand Tribes’ campaign boosts global sales for Papua New Guinean artisans

New life is being breathed into Papua New Guinean art and craft with local artisans selling their work worldwide, thanks to a campaign called Thousand Tribes. The Thousand Tribes campaign is a partnership between USAID and REAL Impact. USAID is an international development agency and REAL Impact is a ‘profit-for-purpose’ company that partners, nurtures and grows SMEs into commercial success. The campaign offers product development assistance for international markets, access to essential business resources, including capital, sustainable PNG certification, inclusion on an international ecommerce site and international tradeshow market access. It’s a business model that is financially empowering PNG communities by reimagining and aligning their production with global supply chains and fashion trends. The business model also leverages the new awareness of consumers around the world that their purchases have the potential to positively impact developing communities.

Among the artistans involved with the campaign is Marjorie Toyamina from Pacific Primitive Arts in the Trobriand Islands. She works with weavers from her community to produce deep-fringed cushions, made from a combination of pandanus and coconut fibre, that perfectly capture the relaxed feeling of Pacific Island life. The product appealed to high-end designers and retailers when showed at the SHOPPE OBJECT trade fair in New York and was bought by designer Michelle Farmer, who has four retail outlets across New York and Florida.

