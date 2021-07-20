What can Papua New Guinea’s employers do to help increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers?

by

Businesses in Papua New Guinea are playing a key role in helping their employees make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Ann M. Clarke, Project Manager at the non-for-profit Business for Health PNG (B4H), shares her insights with Business Advantage PNG.

At the end of May, a survey asked 281 Papua New Guinean students: ‘Would you like to be vaccinated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?’

The results, published on the Devpolicy Blog, suggested that 46 per cent of respondents were ‘unsure’, 48 per cent said ‘no’ and six per cent replied ‘yes’.

Similarly, a recent informal reader survey by newspaper The National found that 77 per cent of respondents said ‘no’ and 23 per cent said ‘yes’ to taking the vaccine (this survey didn’t give respondents the ‘unsure’ option).

The business community in PNG has been involved in health awareness campaigns before, for illnesses such as HIV/AIDs and tuberculosis, so what can they do this time?

Deliver clear information

Information about COVID-19 vaccine availability has generated confusion amongst the PNG population, explains Dr Ann Clark, Project Manager at non-profit Business for Health PNG (B4H).

Speaking during a recent Business Advantage PNG online briefing, she says that the rush to deliver the vaccine has created doubt, misinformation and suspicion amongst the population. The key to higher vaccine uptake is therefore clear and practical information.

‘My personal view,’ Clarke says, ‘is that you never try to get the fat man of the couch.’

‘It’s not about hesitancy,’ she says. ‘The question is: is there a vaccine for me? Is it distributed to where I am? To have no confusion, what is the opening time for the clinic?’

Employers need to be able to answer these questions clearly, she says.

In PNG’s National Capital District, she explains, COVID-19 vaccinations are being applied at the Rita Flynn Stadium in Boroko. In the other provinces, provincial health authorities are responsible for the rollout. Businesses need to contact their local health authority to get the correct information.

Health policies

Another factor that can help with vaccine uptake is a company’s history of talking about health with its employees.

Clarke says that some companies in PNG have clear health policies. Some have worked with B4H previously to address tuberculosis, and in this case, she says, B4H can go to deliver COVID-19 vaccination education sessions for staff.

‘There are work places that have been talking about health issues,’ she says. ‘They have workplace policies in place. They are leaders who can come back and talk about their personal experience.’

With so much information about COVID-19 and the vaccination, employees need to have the opportunity to learn about the outbreak, the virus and the vaccination.

‘Many opportunities for Papua New Guineans could be lost if the population doesn’t get vaccinated, for example: scholarships, professional training programs, exchanges and even business travel’

Clarke suggest these efforts take time. As she says, ‘you can’t expect a 100% take out on the first day.’

And what if the staff say no?

Employers can’t force others to do as they are told, but companies do have the opportunity explain the advantages.

Spread the benefits

Having a COVID-19 vaccination passport is being discussed around the world, with countries like France and UK already committing themselves to it. In theory, these would work similarly to the World Health Organisation’s existing Yellow Card, an official record of vaccinations against cholera, TB and other transmittable diseases that is required to enter certain countries.

Clarke points out that the reality is there were will be places that will say ‘no jab, no access’. She notes that many opportunities for Papua New Guineans could be lost if the population doesn’t get vaccinated, for example: scholarships, professional training programs, exchanges and even business travel.

For more information, visit Business for Health PNG website, which features a COVID-19 toolbox for employers.