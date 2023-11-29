Whatever the size of your organisation, your brand matters

by

International branding expert Sergio Brodsky told delegates at the recent Innovation PNG 2023 conference why their organisation’s brand matters – and there’s a lot more to it than just your logo.

Sergio Brodsky, Melbourne-based Executive Director, Strategy at global marketing agency Landor & Fitch, begins by explaining how strong brands stand out from the crowd and enable brand owners to command a premium price.

But what makes a strong brand and how do you create one – whether you are a multinational or an SME?

In this short discussion with Business Advantage International’s Robert Milne, Brodsky distinguishes brands from mere commodities, talks about the importance of brand-building activity as well as tactical (ie sales-driven) marketing, and how telling a compelling and relevant story across all your ‘touchpoints’ is the key to making a lasting impression.

Recorded for the Innovation PNG 2023 conference, which took place at APEC Haus, Port Moresby on 10 November 2023. For more information, visit www.innovationpng.com.