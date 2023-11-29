Home  »  Sections  »  Interviews  »  Whatever the size of your organisation, your brand matters

Whatever the size of your organisation, your brand matters

Welcome,

29 Nov 2023 by Leave a Comment

International branding expert Sergio Brodsky told delegates at the recent Innovation PNG 2023 conference why their organisation’s brand matters – and there’s a lot more to it than just your logo.

Sergio Brodsky, Melbourne-based Executive Director, Strategy at global marketing agency Landor & Fitch, begins by explaining how strong brands stand out from the crowd and enable brand owners to command a premium price.

But what makes a strong brand and how do you create one – whether you are a multinational or an SME?

In this short discussion with Business Advantage International’s Robert Milne, Brodsky distinguishes brands from mere commodities, talks about the importance of brand-building activity as well as tactical (ie sales-driven) marketing, and how telling a compelling and relevant story across all your ‘touchpoints’ is the key to making a lasting impression.

Recorded for the Innovation PNG 2023 conference, which took place at APEC Haus, Port Moresby on 10 November 2023. For more information, visit www.innovationpng.com.

Story continues after advertisment...
Filed Under: Innovation, Interviews, Management Tagged With: , , ,

Leave a Reply