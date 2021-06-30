World Bank increases support for Papua New Guinea

by

The World Bank has approved US$100 million (K352 million) in concessional funding to support Papua New Guinea in its response to COVID-19, and ‘lay important foundations for a sustainable recovery’. The funding will not be without risk, however.

The money, provided in the form of ‘highly concessional credit’, will fund the bank’s wide-ranging Papua New Guinea Crisis Response and Sustainable Recovery Development Policy Operation.

The operation includes several initiatives, including support for the vaccine rollout in PNG, support for the PNG government’s package for small and medium-sized businesses (including reforms aimed at simplifying the tax regime for SMEs), reform of PNG’s state-owned enterprises, the government’s fiscal consolidation program, financial inclusion and climate mitigation.

‘Globally, the COVID-19 crisis has tested the resilience of many economies and PNG is no exception,’ said Stefano Mocci, the World Bank’s Country Manager for Papua New Guinea in a statement.

‘This operation supports the PNG Government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability, improve the efficiency of the financial sector, ensure more people – particularly PNG’s most vulnerable families and communities – have better access to the finance, and to address the impacts of climate change.’

Alignment

The operation is deliberately aligned with the PNG government’s plans.

‘There’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on our country,’ explained PNG’s Treasurer, Hon. Ian Ling-Stuckey. ‘However, we have been proactive in taking steps to lay out a clear recovery plan to help stabilise the economy, maintain frontline health services and provide support to the business sector, especially those in the MSME space, among others.

‘Beyond the COVID crisis, the Marape Government has made a firm commitment to resume fiscal consolidation to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and this operation is a strategic partnership with the World Bank to achieve this.’