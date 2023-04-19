Latest agreement puts Wafi-Golpu copper/gold project back on track

by

A landmark memorandum of understanding between the Papua New Guinea government and the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture participants, Newcrest Mining and Harmony Gold, marks a key step towards the granting of a special mining lease for the copper-gold mine, the application for which was first lodged back in August 2016.

‘A framework has been established whereby Newcrest and Harmony, and the State – on behalf of the Morobe Provincial Government and landowners – will progress Wafi-Golpu mine development so that it can start at the very earliest,’ said Prime Minister James Marape in announcing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last week.

‘This is a major resource, with substantial gold and copper, which will anchor our country for the next 40 years and beyond.’

In addition setting the project’s long-term investment framework, the MOU outlines the PNG government’s stake in the project, royalty and tax rates, plus commitments by the venture partners to invest in local infrastructure and social development.

PNG to be the biggest winner

The Prime Minister describes the MOU as an improvement on the one his predecessor Peter O’Neill signed in 2018, with the country now expecting a 55 per cent take of the economic benefits of the project.

‘With an estimated mine life of 28 years, Wafi-Golpu is forecast to produce 320,000 ounces of gold and 150,000 tonnes of copper annually.’

Assuming that the State and Morobe Province take up their maximum stakes, the final equity split on Wafi-Golpu will be 35 per cent each for Harmony and Newcrest, 20 per cent for the PNG State and 10 per cent for Morobe Province and Landowners.

Story continues after advertisment...

David Wissink, Head of External Relations at the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture, tells Business Advantage PNG that Newcrest, Harmony and the PNG Government will help with funding of that equity interest through a loan agreement yet to be finalised.

While Newcrest and Harmony have committed an additional US$394 million for social community infrastructure, David Wissink notes the government is yet to advise the province and landowners of the size of a future Infrastructure and Business Development grant which, according to recent announcements, could be worth as much as K1.2 billion.

Fiscal arrangements covered by the MoU include: State equity in the project of 20 per cent

10 per cent carried equity for Morobe Province and landowners

2 per cent tax for fiscal stability on top of the full 30 per cent tax to be paid

Royalty at 3 per cent with no deductions A Special Mining Lease (SML) for the project will be issued for an initial 30 months only, with investors needing to complete Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and a Final Investment Decision (FID) in order to qualify for a further extension.

Confidence

‘The commitment of Prime Minister Marape, his Government and the Morobe Provincial Governor to this MOU gives us the confidence that permitting will progress constructively and in a timely manner to the grant of an SML,’ says Newcrest interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe.

‘We will then move swiftly to update the 2018 Feasibility Study and commence engineering towards development.’

Existing estimates suggest the mine, which would be the first in PNG to be developed using the underground ‘block cave’ method, contains around 28 million ounces of gold and 13.7 million tonnes of copper. With an estimated mine life of 28 years, Wafi-Golpu is forecast to produce 320,000 ounces of gold and 150,000 tonnes of copper annually.

‘Positive news’

John Byrne, President of the Lae Chamber of Commerce tells Business Advantage PNG that the MOU represents a major commitment from the Morobe Provincial Governor Luther Wenge, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and the negotiating teams on both sides to reach a deal that suits the community, stakeholders and investors.

‘While this is exceptionally positive news, I don’t expect any progression on this unique underground mine until next year at the earliest,’ he says.

Previous estimates by PNG’s Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) suggest Wafi-Golpu will take five-and-a-half years to construct, and involve the creation of 2600 jobs.

Environmental permits granted

Like Newcrest’s sister mine at Lihir, the Wafi-Golpu project is expected to rely on a deep-sea tailings placement (DSTP) method. In May 2019, objection to the proposed DSTP caused the Morobe Provincial Government to launch legal action, which effectively stalled the project’s permitting process.

Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture participants have since received a Level 3 Environment Permit to undertake all proposed project activities and there are currently no fresh challenges, with local landowners supporting the MOU deal signed last week.