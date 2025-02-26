How Steamships Logistics is preparing for PNG’s next wave of resources projects [video]

by

Nick Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Steamships Logistics, tells Business Advantage PNG how his firm is preparing for a Papua LNG final investment decision, and takes us inside plans to ensure Papua New Guinea has enough qualified seafarers to support the growth of its shipping sector.

Last year was a rough one for Papua New Guinea logistics companies, thanks to delays to the Papua LNG project and the cessation of imports of jet A1 fuel through Puma. However, with the TotalEnergies-led gas project now eyeing a final investment decision in 2025, logistics firms are planning for the expected increase in demand.

“It’s all about being ready for when everything kicks off,” Nick Fisher, CEO of Steamships Logistics, tells Business Advantage PNG.

In this interview, Fisher details how Steamships Logistics is preparing for increased demand for its services, including through improvements in capacity, performance and connectivity.

He also shares how his firm is navigating the challenges of doing business in PNG, including the creation of a program to ensure that Papua New Guinea has enough qualified seafarers.

Enjoy this exclusive interview, recorded by Business Advantage PNG in Port Moresby in November 2024.