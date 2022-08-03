In brief: Official date for the return of the writs amended in Papua New Guinea and other business stories

Official date for the return of the writs extended in National Elections, Nasfund boss announces intention to retire, and the ‘super tax’ makes it to the Supreme Court. The business news you need today.
National
The date for the return of the writs for the 2022 National General Election has been extended to 5 August at 4pm. The writs were originally expected on 29 July at 4pm. (National Gazette)
***
Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, has filed a cased to have the additional company tax (know as super tax) charged by the State to Bank South Pacific Financial Limited and Digicel PNG deemed unconstitutional. It’s been reported that the Supreme Court will proceed with the case. (The National)
***
It’s also been gazetted that the new date set for the Parliament to meet for the first time after the 2022 elections is 9 August at 10am. (LOOP PNG)
Transport
Businessman Jacob Luke, founder and owner of Mapai Transport, passed away last week. Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, said about Chief Luke: ‘On behalf of the people of Lae City and Morobe Province, I would like to take this time to praise the leadership late Chief Luke has shown towards the business sector of the country by demonstrating Papua New Guineans are capable of entrepreneurship skills at national and international level.’ (LOOP PNG)
Superannuation
Nasfund’s Chief Executive Officer, Ian Tarutia, has announced its intention to retire in March 2023. Charles Vee, Chairman of the Board said: ‘Ian has served the fund, Nasfund, its predecessor NPF and the fund members over the last 35 years with distinction and his departure will be a big loss for the organisation. (Post-Courier)
Mining
‘Discussions with interested parties are underway’ to acquire St Barbara’s Simberi gold mine, according to Managing Director and CEO, Craig Jetson, in a statement announcing that the Social and Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for Simberi’s new sulphide project has been approved by the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority (CEPA) of Papua New Guinea. The sulphide expansion aims to extend the operating life of the mine by more than 10 years. (St Barbara Limited)
Infrastructure
Upgrade works have begun in the Lamas road in Pomio, East New Britain Province. The 7 km road will help cocoa farmers between the Lamas junction and Orong estate. (The National)
