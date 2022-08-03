In brief: Official date for the return of the writs amended in Papua New Guinea and other business stories

by

Official date for the return of the writs extended in National Elections, Nasfund boss announces intention to retire, and the ‘super tax’ makes it to the Supreme Court. The business news you need today.

National

The date for the return of the writs for the 2022 National General Election has been extended to 5 August at 4pm. The writs were originally expected on 29 July at 4pm. (National Gazette)

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, has filed a cased to have the additional company tax (know as super tax) charged by the State to Bank South Pacific Financial Limited and Digicel PNG deemed unconstitutional. It’s been reported that the Supreme Court will proceed with the case. (The National)

It’s also been gazetted that the new date set for the Parliament to meet for the first time after the 2022 elections is 9 August at 10am. (LOOP PNG)

Transport

Businessman Jacob Luke, founder and owner of Mapai Transport, passed away last week. Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, said about Chief Luke: ‘On behalf of the people of Lae City and Morobe Province, I would like to take this time to praise the leadership late Chief Luke has shown towards the business sector of the country by demonstrating Papua New Guineans are capable of entrepreneurship skills at national and international level.’ (LOOP PNG)

Superannuation

Nasfund’s Chief Executive Officer, Ian Tarutia, has announced its intention to retire in March 2023. Charles Vee, Chairman of the Board said: ‘Ian has served the fund, Nasfund, its predecessor NPF and the fund members over the last 35 years with distinction and his departure will be a big loss for the organisation. (Post-Courier)

