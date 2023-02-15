In brief: Papua New Guinea’s banking sector gets ready for more competition and other business stories

by

Central Bank awards in principle banking licence to Credit Corporation, Japanese delegation visits proposed Special Economic Zone locations in Papua New Guinea, and Newmont’s proposal to combine with Newcrest Mining. Your business news in summary.

Finance

Teachers Savings and Loan Society (TISA), as part of its plans to become a commercial bank, has announced the Oracle Banking Suite as its core banking system.

‘We will provide sustainable, value-based and customer-centric financial services and ensure that our 50-year-old DNA and culture are preserved when we become a fully-fledged commercial bank,’ said TISA’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Koisen. (The National)

***

Credit Corporation PNG has announced that the Bank of PNG has granted it an approval in principle for a banking licence for 12 months.

‘We are working with the Bank of PNG on the necessary steps we will be taking in preparation for our launch as a new PNG bank next year,’ said Credit Corporation PNG Chairman, Albert Mellam. (Post-Courier)

***

After reaching an agreement to pay K10 million a month to Nambawan Super against outstanding rental arrears, the State has announced that the Department of Education, Teaching Services Commission and the PNG National Commission for UNESCO will be moving to Vulupindi Haus in Port Moresby. The building is 100 per cent owned by Nambawan Super.

‘As at the end of January 2023, the State had paid K102 million of its outstanding rental arrears. We expect that the State’s rental account with NSL will be brought up to date and all outstanding arrears will be settled by the end of February 2024 if the K10 million monthly payments are not missed,’ said Sayer in a statement. (Nambawan Super)

Mining

PNG’s State Negotiating Team (SNT) is now trying to get a ‘much more mature deal’ on the Wafi-Golpu project in Morobe Province that guarantees all involved, including landowners and the provincial government, get strong benefits, according to Dairi Vele, Chairman of the State Negotiation Team.

He told a national newspaper that the SNT should be able to make an announcement within the next couple of months. (Post-Courier)

***

US mining company Newmont Corporation has confirmed its non-binding proposal to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Newcrest Mining, which operates the Lihir gold mine in PNG. If the proposed transaction goes through, both companies will combine which, according to a release, means a company 30 per cent owned by Newcrest and 70 per cent owned by Newmont. (Newmont)

Special Economic Zones

A delegation of experts from the Japan Development Institute has been visiting all the proposed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) locations in the country to help PNG formulate a SEZ master plan. A draft master plan in expected to be presented in April when PNG hosts its first SEZ Summit in Port Moresby. (Post-Courier)

