Investment conference to focus on growth opportunities and business conditions in Papua New Guinea

by

Disruptive technology, the next wave of infrastructure and resources projects, and the rising influence of environmental, social and governance factors on business are just some of the topics to be covered by the forthcoming 2024 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference. Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect.

The 2024 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference is taking place in Brisbane on 12 and 13 August.

The thirteenth annual investment promotion event organised by Business Advantage International, this two-day conference provides a platform for investors and financiers interested in Papua New Guinea to come together and discuss the next wave of business and investment opportunities in the Pacific’s largest economy.

It also serves as an introductory event for those seeking to update their knowledge of the economy of Australia’s nearest neighbour, which is set to double in size over the next decade.

“We aim not only to host an event where every conversation is worthwhile, but also hold it an environment that encourages those conversations.”

Major players

“Whether you’re experienced with doing business in PNG or you’re looking at the market for the first time, this conference offers enormous learning and networking opportunities,” says Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director of organiser Business Advantage International.

“Not only have we curated a program full of investment case studies, expert panel discussions and one-on-one interviews, but we also have many of the key financiers in the room, from the largest infrastructure lender in the country in the form of the Asian Development Bank, to commercial banks, finance companies, superannuation funds and multilateral lenders like the IFC.

Story continues after advertisment...

“We’re also delighted to be welcoming most of the key business-facing PNG Government agencies, who will be on hand to provide advice and guidance.”

Packed program

After the official opening, the program will kick off with a keynote address from technology expert and futurist Chris Riddell, who will provide his own unique commentary on how business leaders can lead in an increasingly chaotic global environment.

The former Chief Digital Officer at global food company Mars will be followed by updates on PNG’s economy provided by the chairman of PNG’s central bank and the country representative of the International Monetary Fund, as well as panel discussions on current business conditions across the country.

There will also be key sessions on the outlook for PNG’s key industry sectors, including mining and gas, infrastructure, tourism, telecommunications, information technology, construction, logistics and financial services.

Meanwhile, expert speakers will deliver insights into topical subjects such as cybersecurity for business, the rising influence of ESG on business lending, and recent PNG investment trends.

Networking opportunities

The conference also provides both formal and informal networking opportunities for its delegates, including a full Expo, a gala dinner, a special delegates’ lounge for meetings and several social receptions.

“We aim not only to host an event where every conversation is worthwhile, but also hold it an environment that encourages those conversations,” says Wilkins. “It’s the main reason why the conference continues to thrive year after year, no matter where PNG is in the economic cycle.”