War chest: oversubscribed COVID-19 bond will help Papua New Guinea fight virus

The government’s COVID-19 bond was oversubscribed after the first week, according to Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey. He said over K1 billion was raised and that the money will help protect Papua New Guineans from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey introduced the COVID-19 Bond to help fund the war against the virus. The bond received more money than the government asked for and Ling-Stuckey said banks and superannuation funds ‘stepped forward’ to purchase the bonds.

‘We asked for K1 billion this week,’ the Treasurer said. ‘We received financing of more than this amount – probably about another K85 million.

‘The reception by investors today [April 28] is a good sign for the future as we ask for another K1.5 billion in coming weeks. It is a vote of confidence in the PNG-owned and driven approach we have taken. The enormous success of the COVID-19 Bond financing will allow the core parts of the Economic Stimulus Package to proceed.

‘Employees will benefit from concessions agreed to between the Marape government and superannuation funds, allowing access to an estimated K500 million in savings.’

‘This covers extra budget financing for COVID-19. It also helps overcome urgent cash flow shortages so we can restart the 2020 Development Budget which has been stalled due to K2 billion cash flow shortages from the drop in revenues caused by the virus.’

The interest rates on the bonds ranged from 8 to 8.4 per cent for a two-year term, to 9 to 9.5 per cent for a five-year term (the weighted average rates ranged from 8.04 per cent to 9.49 per cent, depending on the term dates). The COVID-19 bonds are inscribed stock and must be held to maturity.

Line of credit

Ling-Stuckey said the COVID-19 bond issue complements K1.5 billion in support from friendly foreign governments and multi-lateral agencies. He said a line of credit for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of up to K600 million has been established following discussions with banks and other financial institutions.

‘This is in the form of negotiated loan repayment [principal and/or interest] holidays for qualifying small to medium businesses and sole traders, backed by quantitative easing from the Bank of PNG.

Ling-Stuckey said the measures will provide financial relief for individuals, households and businesses without damaging the Budget and at the same time sets the scene for strong recovery once the economic impacts of the pandemic ease.

Fighting a war

Ling Stuckey acknowledged that Papua New Guinea ‘had no capacity left’ to fight the ‘potentially disastrous’ health impacts of the virus, or the flow-on financial and economic effects.

He said the bond raising will enable the Marape-Steven government to help the formal and informal business sectors.

‘We all must be reasonable in understanding what is possible. This is a war, and a war means livelihoods are hurt. The government cannot cover all these hurts.’