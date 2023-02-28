People moves: Air Niugini, BSP, Oceania Customs Organisation, Rural Airstrip Agency, Bougainville Copper, National Can Industries, Ok Tedi

by

CEO leaves Air Niugini, new chairman at BSP, Oceania Customs Organisation appoints Papua New Guinean as head, Rural Airstrip Agency (RAA) gets new CEO, Bougainville Copper Limited and National Can Industries Limited board changes, and Ok Tedi Mining Limited confirms managerial appointment.

Air Niugini has announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Bruce Alabaster. Gary Seddon will be Acting CEO during the recruitment process for a new CEO.

***

Sir Kostas Constantinou has retired as Chairman of BSP Financial Group. He has been replaced as Chairman by Robert Bradshaw.

***

Nancy Tati Oraka has become the first Papua New Guinean and the first woman to be appointed Head of Secretariat for the Oceania Customs Organisation.

***

Kim Opiti has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer at the Rural Airstrip Agency. She takes over from Hau’ofa Sailasa.

***

Pacific Foam Chairman Nihal Shah has joined the board of National Can Industries as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

***

Maryanne Hasola is now an Independent Non-Executive Director at Bougainville Copper Limited.

***

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd has announced the official appointment of Erizo Kepe to the role of Manager, Environment Department. Kepe has been acting in this role since April 2022.