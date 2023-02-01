People moves: Bank of Papua New Guinea, PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum, Nambawan Super, OTML, Credit Corp, IFC

by

Central bank welcomes a new Acting Governor, the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum farewells Executive Director, Nambawan Super gets new board member, new VP at IFC, changes at Ok Tedi Mining, and Credit Corp announces staff changes.

Elizabeth Genia has been appointed Acting Governor of the Bank of Papua New Guinea. She takes over from previous Acting Governor Benny Popoitai.

***

Dr Albert Mellam has departed his role as Executive Director at the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum. Chief Operating Officer Pansy Taueni-Sialis will act in the role until a new Executive Director is appointed.

***

Chris Wade has been elected to the Nambawan Super Board for a three-year term. The company also announced the departure of Independent Trustee Director Alan Kam, who has completed his nine-year tenure.

***

Dr Ila Temu, Sarimu Kanu and Jeffrey Innes have been announced as new directors of Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), with Innes to serve as the company’s new Chairman. Former Chairman Roger Higgins and Director Nellie James have departed the board.

All the above are nominees of OTML’s largest shareholder, Kumul Minerals (Ok Tedi) Limited.

***

Taumaia Hellesoe has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited. Former assistant Company Secretary Amanda Libitino is now Acting Company Secretary.

***

Riccardo Puliti is the new Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific for the International Finance Corporation (IFC).