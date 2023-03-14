People moves: BSP, Digicel Pacific, Ok Tedi

by

BSP Financial Group welcomes new Chair, Ok Tedi Mining names Acting Chief Executive and Digicel Pacific announces new CEO for Digicel Samoa.

Robert Bradshaw has been appointed Chairman of BSP Financial Group. He has been a Director since 2017 and was Chairman of BSP’s Remuneration and Nomination Committee prior to this new role. Bradshaw takes over from Sir Kostas Constantinou.

***

Ok Tedi Mining Limited has welcomed Kedi Ilimbit as Acting Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Mark Thompson, who had been acting in the position since December 2022. The company said in a statement it is still searching to fill the vacant position of Managing Director and CEO permanently.

***

Digicel Pacific announced Anthony Seuseu as the new Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Samoa. He takes over from Acting CEO Peter Rigamoto.