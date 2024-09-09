People moves: Credit Corporation Ltd, FinCorp, PNG CORE, Santos

Mark Ellul and Loi Bakani have been appointed to the Board of Directors at FinCorp.

***

PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE) announced two new council members: Maygen Turliu and Karo Maha-Lelai.

***

Santos announced the appointment of Sherry Duhe as Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of Anthea McKinnell.