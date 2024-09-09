People moves: Credit Corporation Ltd, FinCorp, PNG CORE, Santos

New Chairperson for Credit Corporation Ltd, FinCorp welcomes new board members, two new additions to PNG CORE board, new CFO for Santos.
Credit Corporation appointed Lady Winifred Kamit as Chairperson, effective immediately, following the retirement of Dr Albert Mellam.
Mark Ellul and Loi Bakani have been appointed to the Board of Directors at FinCorp.
PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE) announced two new council members: Maygen Turliu and Karo Maha-Lelai.
Santos announced the appointment of Sherry Duhe as Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of Anthea McKinnell.
