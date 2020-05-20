People moves: Credit Corporation PNG, Ela Motors, PNG Air, Employers Federation, IFC

by

Credit Corporation announces a Chief Operating Officer, Ela Motors welcomes its new CEO, the Employers Federation of Papua New Guinea announces a new head, PNG Air appoints an Acting CEO and Solomon Islands gets a new IFC Country Officer.

Danny Robinson has been elected as Chief Operating Officer at Credit Corporation PNG.

***

Following the departure of Paul Abbot, PNG Air’s Board of Directors has appointed Anthony Pereira as Acting CEO.

***

Ela Motors has welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, Mitsuyoshi Okutsu.

***

David Doig is the new President of the Employers Federation of Papua New Guinea. Doig takes over Mike Jackson.

***

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced the appointment of Smiley Giobauta as New Country Officer for the Solomon Islands. Giobauta is a former president of the Institute of Solomon Islands Accountant and has worked as independent consultant for the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank.

***