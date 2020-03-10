People moves: Embassy of Japan, St Barbara, PTI China

The Embassy of Japan in Papua New Guinea welcomes a new Ambassador, a new CEO at St Barbara and the Pacific’s new Trade Commissioner in China.
Papua New Guinea has welcomed Japan’s new resident Ambassador to PNG, Kuniyuki Nakahara.
***
Craig Jetson has replaced Bob Vassie as the Managing Director and CEO at Simberi miner, St Barbara.
***
Teremoana Mato has been announced as the new Trade Commissioner of Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) China, the trade and investment arm of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) in China.
