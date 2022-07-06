People moves: International Finance Corporation, Steamships, Credit Corporation (PNG), FX Business Centre

by

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announces new Country Manager for the region, Steamships welcomes Corporate Affairs Head, Credit Corporation (PNG) appoints new board member and a new General Manager joins FX Business Centre.

Judith Green has been appointed as Country Manager for the Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand at the IFC. Green is not new to the IFC, most recently she served as IFC’s Country Manager for the Caribbean.

***

Steamships Company Ltd has announced Vele Rupa as General Manager Corporate Affairs. He takes over from David Toua. Rupa previously worked at the Mineral Resources Development Company.

***

Daryl Johnson is now Non-Executive Director for Credit Corporation (PNG) Ltd. He has held senior executive positions at Rabobank New Zealand, National Australia Bank and ANZ.

***

Jerome Nicdao is the newly appointed General Manager at FX Business Centre. Nicdao previously worked at Fuji Canon Marketing Philippines Inc, Kodak Philippines and Fuji Xerox Philippines.