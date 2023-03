by

KPMG announces changes in leadership roles, Air Niugini has a new Acting GM and inaugural Trade Commissioner for the Pacific appointed.

Charlie Wanma is new Acting General Manager Commercial at Air Niugini. He replaces Paul Abbot, who left the airline earlier this month.

KMPG PNG has announced changes to its team, effective 1 April: Zanie Theron has been promoted to Partner in Charge of the KPMG South Pacific Practice, replacing current South Pacific leader, Michael Yee-Jo.

Ces Iewago has been promoted to Managing Partner at KPMG PNG, taking over from Theron.

Leata Alaimoana-Roberts has been announced as the inaugural Queensland Trade Commissioner for the Pacific Region. Prior to this role, Alaimoana-Roberts was Pacific Trade Invest’s Investment Manager.